Panel Trims Texas Tech Worker's Age Discrimination Suit

By Caleb Drickey (August 31, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court concluded that Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso held immunity to claims that it retaliated against an older worker for complaining about age discrimination in the workplace, but said the worker can still pursue her age bias claims against the institution. A three-judge panel for the Eighth Court of Appeals concluded Tuesday that worker Loretta Flores failed to establish that the university's decision to hire a younger outside candidate for a position she applied for was retaliatory. The panel therefore partially reversed a trial court's decision that the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act waived...

