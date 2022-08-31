Mass. Taps Former Treasurer As New Top Pot Regulator

By Sam Reisman (August 31, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A former state treasurer of Massachusetts and onetime Democratic candidate for governor has been tapped as chair of the state's marijuana regulatory agency, the state Treasury announced Tuesday. Shannon O'Brien will join the Cannabis Control Commission on Sept. 1, moving over from the Treasury's Baby Bonds Task Force, an effort that she chairs and that was convened in March to advise lawmakers on policies creating government-backed trust funds for newborns in the Bay State. "We are now excited to announce that former Treasurer Shannon O'Brien has been selected as the Commission's new Chair," Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg said in...

