No Coverage For Metal Cos. In Loan Suit, 3rd Circ. Rules

By Jennifer Mandato (September 1, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday put an end to two ferroalloy companies' fight for coverage from Axis Insurance Co. in a dispute over alleged loan application errors, affirming a lower court's ruling that the companies' notice of the claim was untimely. In an unpublished opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel agreed with a Delaware federal court's finding that Axis was not obligated to provide coverage to Georgian American Alloys Inc. and its subsidiary Felman Trading Inc. The panel held that notice of the claim came almost two months after the policy's reporting window ended. According to the panel, the nature of Delaware...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS