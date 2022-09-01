Crowe & Dunlevy Expands IP Team With Houston Office

By Jack Rodgers (September 1, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Crowe & Dunlevy has launched a Houston office focused primarily on intellectual property matters, with a trio of veteran IP attorneys at the helm. The Oklahoma City-headquartered firm has brought on the named partners of Mossman Kumar & Tyler PC to manage the Houston office. David L. Mossman, Chandran D. Kumar and Gene L. Tyler will lead the multi-disciplinary practice that will focus on a range of intellectual property issues, including technology-specific matters, the firm said Tuesday. Mossman boasts 40 years of IP law experience, the firm said, and has served as in-house counsel for Texaco and Motorola Inc. According to...

