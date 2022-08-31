Options Trader Admits Fraud After Costa Rica Extradition

By Elliot Weld (August 31, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An American options trader who was recently extradited from Costa Rica pled guilty Wednesday to one count of fraud conspiracy for running companies out of the Central American country, Kosovo and Long Island, New York, that manipulated data to deceive investors into parting with their money. David Butler entered the plea before Eastern District of New York Judge Joanna Seybert, who directed attorneys to submit sentencing memorandums by Dec. 5 and scheduled sentencing for Dec. 12. According to prosecutors, Butler helped to run binary options companies SpotFN, Binary FN and Janus Options from January 2011 to October 2016. An indictment says...

