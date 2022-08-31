5th Circ. Upholds Oil Employment Site's $3M Trade Secret Win

By Britain Eakin (August 31, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a Texas federal judge's signoff of a jury verdict awarding oil industry employment website Rigzone.com $3 million in damages after finding that its creator, David Kent, stole its trade secrets to launch a competing website, Oilpro. The three-judge panel also found that U.S. District Judge David Hittner appropriately denied attorney fees to Rigzone and costs to Oilpro, according to the decision handed down Tuesday. However, the panel did remand a sliver of the appeal, finding that Judge Hittner wrongly denied fees to Kent and Oilpro for prevailing against Rigzone's claim against them under the Texas Theft Liability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS