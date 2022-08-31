Enforcers' Antitrust Overhaul Just Getting Started

By Bryan Koenig (August 31, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Despite stinging losses in key criminal prosecutions, Biden administration antitrust enforcers are proceeding full-steam ahead with merger challenges and other actions as they try to rewrite the competition law playbook. Here, Law360 takes a look at some of the major antitrust developments so far this year from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission and what they mean for the rest of 2022. DOJ "Won't Back Down" Despite Setbacks The DOJ is 0-2 so far in its long-anticipated criminal prosecutions targeting alleged deals to fix wages or restrict worker mobility among different employers. And its extraordinary third attempt...

