No Further Coverage For FedEx In Crash Suit, AIG Unit Says

By Emily Enfinger (September 1, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit told a Delaware state court that it has no further coverage obligations to FedEx after it paid $50 million toward legal bills in a fatal crash lawsuit that resulted in a $165 million judgment, saying the shipping giant is seeking indemnity for post-judgment interest. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. said Tuesday that it is not obligated to indemnify FedEx for post-judgment interest in addition to the $50 million it already paid under the policy, arguing that it didn't assume defense responsibilities in the underlying suit and that it didn't elect to appeal the case....

