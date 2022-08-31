DOL Board Backs Foreign Senior Analyst's Employment Cert.

By Rae Ann Varona (August 31, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appellate board has ordered the department to certify an investment advising company's application to sponsor a foreign senior analyst, saying the application didn't include a place to put information regarding the analyst's certification. A three-judge panel of the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals said Tuesday that while the application filed by Florida-based Concise Capital Management LP on behalf of Borislav Stefanov Stavrev required the company to list relevant certifications Stavrev used in his previous jobs that were also required for its senior analyst vacancy, none of Stavrev's prior positions required a Chartered Financial Analyst certification....

