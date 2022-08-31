3rd Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Banking IP Challenge

By Adam Lidgett (August 31, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused to revive a lawsuit claiming that Bank of America and Wells Fargo wrongly arranged a backchannel fight to invalidate a patent, finding the owner fell short in alleging the direct patent challenger acted on behalf of the banks. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a district court's dismissal of a suit from Verify Smart Corp. – owner of the now-invalidated patent covering security technology relating to banking transactions. According to court documents, a company called Askeladden LLC, a unit of another group called the Clearing House Payments Company LLC, was actually the party that filed the successful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS