Conn., Frontier Reach $60M Settlement On Internet Fixes

By Christine DeRosa (September 1, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications is set to pay over $60 million in a settlement following an investigation by Connecticut's Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection into whether the company deceived or misled consumers in the marketing and sales of internet services. The settlement will expand access to high-speed internet for Frontier customers in economically distressed communities, end a hidden monthly $6.99 internet surcharge and force significant improvements in the company's marketing and customer service, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said while announcing the settlement on Thursday. A stipulation judgment was filed Wednesday in state Superior Court in Hartford....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS