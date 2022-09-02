How Ill. Bankruptcy-Alternative Laws Have Endured

By Donald Swanson (September 2, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT) -- An assignment for the benefit of creditors, or ABC, is, historically, a nonjudicial process for administering the affairs of a failed business. ABC laws are rooted in English common law and predate enactment of federal bankruptcy laws in the U.S.[1] An ABC is made by a formal, voluntary transfer of most or all of a business's assets to an assignee, in trust, to apply the property or its proceeds to the payment of debts and to return any surplus to the debtor. Like a bankruptcy trustee, the assignee is a representative of creditors, charged with responsibility to administer the debtor's assets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS