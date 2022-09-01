Magellan Gets Mixed Post-Trial Rulings In Sunoco IP Case

By Adam Lidgett (September 1, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge partially cleared Magellan Midstream, and a joint venture it runs, of infringing some claims of gasoline blending patents, but backed a jury's finding the duo infringed other claims and also tacked on additional payments to damages the jury awarded. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Wednesday issued a series of mixed decisions on post-trial motions in Sunoco Partners' suit against Magellan Midstream Partners LP and a joint venture Magellan Midstream runs with Colonial Pipeline Co. called Powder Springs Logistics LLC. The judge was left to look at seven claims across three patents and found four claims were infringed. Late last...

