What Del. Justices' Insolvency Ruling Means For Corps.

By Deborah Reperowitz (September 1, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Under Section 271 of the Delaware General Corporation Law, a corporation's board of directors may dispose of all or substantially all of the corporation's assets as the board deems expedient and in the best interests of the corporation so long the disposition is authorized by a majority of the outstanding stockholders entitled to vote thereon. In Stream TV Networks Inc. v. SeeCubic Inc. in June, the Delaware Supreme Court was called upon to decide whether Section 271 is subject to a common law insolvency exception that would allow the board to dispose of the corporation's assets without stockholder approval if the...

