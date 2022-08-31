Rep. Presses Fed Agencies, Crypto Cos. On Fraud Prevention

By Al Barbarino (August 31, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The chair of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has sent letters to four federal agencies and five digital asset exchanges requesting information about the steps they are taking to combat cryptocurrency-related fraud and scams. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. said in the letters Tuesday that cryptocurrencies have become "scammers' favored means of payment as well as their preferred bait for unsuspecting victims," citing Federal Trade Commission data that says the annual amount of cryptocurrency lost to fraud is on pace to surpass $1 billion in 2022. "As stories of skyrocketing prices and overnight riches have attracted both professional and amateur investors to cryptocurrencies,...

