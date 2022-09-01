Citing Pot's Illegality, Co. Seeks Quick Win In Patent Row

By Katryna Perera (September 1, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Coastal Harvest LLC told a California federal judge Wednesday that a patent infringement suit brought against it should be tossed because of marijuana's federal illegality. Coastal Harvest filed a motion to dismiss, pushing back against a suit filed by Gene Pool Technologies Inc. in August 2021 that claimed five of its extraction patents had been violated by Coastal Harvest. Gene Pool also filed an identical suit against ANM Inc. last August. Both ANM and Coastal Harvest are subsidiaries of Canadian cannabis company Halo Collective Inc. In its Wednesday dismissal motion, Coastal Harvest said that regardless of whether cannabis or marijuana...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS