Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Restaurant's BIPA Suit

By Emily Enfinger (September 2, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- An insurer for a Chicago restaurant chain asked an Illinois federal court to find it does not need to cover the restaurants in a class action suit in state court claiming it violated BIPA with its biometric timekeeping system. Badger Mutual Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday, asking the court to find that it owes no coverage to business owner Bryan Choi or his business entities over a class action lawsuit that accuses him of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. The insurer argued that the claims against Choi and his businesses in the underlying suit are...

