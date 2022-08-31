Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig (August 31, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice tried two simultaneous merger challenges in the same D.C. federal courthouse, Maersk called off a $1 billion sale under DOJ pressure, and a Federal Trade Commission challenge of a Meta virtual reality app merger moved forward. Here are some of the major merger review developments from August. Challenges Telecommunications corporations Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications announced a deal Aug. 12 to sell off a wireless carrier in an attempt to address a challenge to their $20 billion merger from Canada's Competition Bureau. Under a definitive agreement, Shaw's Freedom Mobile Inc. will be sold to Videotron...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS