Trump's Special Master Bid May Put Heat On DOJ Practices

By Carolina Bolado (September 2, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's push for a special master to review files taken from his Mar-a-Lago estate is shining a light on a prosecution practice white collar criminal defense attorneys have long argued is unfair and puts their clients at considerable risk. Criminal defendants are almost always denied an independent review of seized documents and are left to rely on the U.S. Department of Justice policing itself and its filter team to search documents and set aside any potentially privileged information. While that team is typically made up of prosecutors who are not involved in the investigation, the problem is that...

