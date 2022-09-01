Coin Collector Sues Hilton Hotel Over Burglary

By Silvia Martelli (September 1, 2022, 6:37 PM BST) -- A Greek coin collector has sued a Hilton hotel in London for over £500,000 ($577,000), claiming it allowed thieves to break into his bedroom and steal his rare 22-carat gold coins. Christos Pouloglou said that Hilton International Hotels (UK) Ltd., which operates the Park Lane hotel where the crime happened, should compensate him for the 2021 burglary, since one of the hotel's maids opened his bedroom door for two thieves while he was away. The newly public claim was filed at the High Court on Aug. 23. The collector had traveled to London to attend the annual 'CoinEx' exhibition, where dealers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS