Animal Rights Group Widens Fight Over Gov't Testing Policy

By Joanne Faulkner (September 1, 2022, 3:28 PM BST) -- An animal rights group won permission on appeal Thursday to expand its legal challenge against the government as it seeks to establish whether there is a ban on testing cosmetics on animals. Judge Karen Steyn said at the High Court that Cruelty Free International should be allowed to add two more grounds to its upcoming judicial review, which centers on the alleged failure by the Home Office to consult on, or communicate about, the alleged abandonment of its policy on animal testing. The welfare group is seeking to establish whether a long-standing ban on cosmetics testing on animals remains in force in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS