Sen. Graham Must Testify In Election Probe, Ga. Judge Says

By Rosie Manins (September 1, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify in a Georgia investigation of possible attempts to criminally interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election, a federal judge in Atlanta ruled on Thursday before sending her order to the Eleventh Circuit for further consideration. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered Graham, R-S.C., to testify before a special purpose grand jury in Atlanta about any efforts to encourage Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger or others to throw out ballots or otherwise alter Georgia's election practices and procedures. She said those areas of inquiry are not legislative or protected by the U.S. Constitution's speech or...

