Mill Workers Want $13M After Littler Misdeeds Spark Default

By Andrew Strickler (September 1, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Alabama steel mill workers say they're due more than $13 million from a wage and hour suit after a judge issued a default judgment triggered by misconduct by defense lawyers at Littler Mendelson PC, according to a Wednesday filing. In a joint submission, the mill workers' lawyers and counsel for the defendant, Outokumpu Stainless USA LLC, gave a Birmingham federal judge a summary calculation of damages for current and former employees of an Outokumpu facility in Calvert, Alabama. Including both Labor Standards Act and common law damages, the total for 276 plaintiffs comes to $13.17 million, according to the filing....

