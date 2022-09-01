Davis Polk, Goodwin Steer $1.1B Novo Nordisk Acquisition

By Elaine Briseño (September 1, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP-led Novo Nordisk will acquire Goodwin Procter LLP-advised Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., which develops treatments for sickle cell disease and rare blood disorders, for a total equity value of $1.1 billion, the companies announced Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S, a Danish health care company, has agreed to pay $20 a share in cash, and the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a statement. Novo Nordisk said it plans to fund the acquisition with its financial reserves. Forma's stock hovered around $20 a share Thursday, a sharp increase from Wednesday's closing price...

