Caterer Loses Suit After Emirates Unit Drops Snack Box Biz

By Silvia Martelli (September 1, 2022, 4:32 PM BST) -- A court has ruled that Emirates Group's services unit was entitled to suddenly stop buying snack boxes for its airline's flights from a U.K. catering supplier because there was no contract in place that prevented it from doing so. Dubai National Air Travel Agency, an Emirati airport services provider, and catering company En Route International Ltd. had not formally signed a contract for the supply of a snack box, known as Little Bites 2, on Emirates flights, the High Court ruled on Wednesday. Alison Jayne Cooper, the founder of En Route, sued the services agency for £1 million ($1.2 million) over...

