Alaska Native Dem Trounces Sarah Palin In House Election

By Joyce Hanson (September 1, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Democrat is set to become the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress after winning a special election to fill the vacancy left by a longtime U.S. representative who died in March, beating former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on a ranked-choice ballot. Democrat Mary Peltola, a former state lawmaker, on Wednesday was declared the winner of the seat formerly occupied by GOP Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, who died at the age of 88 on March 18. The seat — which is the state's sole U.S. House seat...

