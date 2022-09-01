Gov't Spars With Oncology Exec On Antitrust Jury Directions

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 1, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and the founder of an oncology group accused of splitting the cancer treatment market in Southwest Florida have clashed over proposed jury instructions that outline antitrust law for a trial slated to start next week. The federal government has accused William Harwin, founder of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute LLC, of working with other top executives at another oncology group, 21st Century Oncology, to divide the market for cancer treatments in Southwest Florida over two decades. In dueling objections filed Aug. 31, the two sides asked U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington to alter...

