Compliance Considerations For Telehealth Abortion Services

By Claire Marblestone (September 1, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- In light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which returned the right to enact laws regarding reproductive health care to the states, many health care providers are navigating available ways to provide abortion services to patients, including by utilizing innovative telemedicine care modalities. Health care providers must comply with multiple and sometimes conflicting state laws when providing abortion-related services utilizing telemedicine. This article will address several issues that health care providers should consider relating to prescribing abortion-inducing medication utilizing telemedicine. This article was excerpted from Medication Abortion, Telemedicine, and Dobbs — Key Considerations...

