'Grandparent Scam' Leader Gets 9 Years, Accomplice Gets 2

By Elliot Weld (September 1, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Two men have been sentenced to nine and two years in prison, respectively, for their roles in an alleged scam that tricked elderly people into thinking their relatives were in trouble in order to get them to give up thousands of dollars. Timothy Ingram, who goes by "Bleezy," of North Hollywood, California, was given 108 months in prison on Wednesday. His alleged accomplice, Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, was given 24 months. Both men previously pled guilty to one count of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Prosecutors said the men contacted senior citizens by phone and would...

