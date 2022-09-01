Aramark Unit Manager Launches OT Collective Action

By Eric Heisig (September 1, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- An Aramark Corp. subsidiary faces a proposed collective action that claims the company misclassified its food service managers as salaried employees and wrongly denied them overtime pay when they worked more than 40 hours in a week. LaTrecha Rice's job title for the Philadelphia-based food service giant's unit Aramark Services Inc. may have conveyed that she had authority over other employees, but in practice she did a lot of work that should be done by non-salaried employees, according to the Wednesday lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Ohio. The lawsuit brings claims of failure to pay overtime in violation of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS