Feed Co. Says Insurer Wrongly Depreciated Dryer Fire Payout

By Elizabeth Daley (September 1, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- An insurer and the owner of an animal feed dryer that caught fire in 2019 are asking an Arizona federal court to decide whether it's appropriate to depreciate the value of parts and labor when paying a claim, echoing a question currently before Arizona's Supreme Court. Symbiont Nutrition LLC and its insurer, Western Agricultural Insurance Co., submitted motions for partial summary judgment on Wednesday, asking a judge to decide whether the animal feed company had been intentionally underpaid for over $100,000 in damages to its corn feed dryer and associated systems repaired after the fire. In its motion, the feed company argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS