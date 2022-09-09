Health Hires: Bass Berry & Sims, Curebase

By Adam Lidgett (September 9, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC has added a new health care member from Butler Snow LLP, while life sciences businesses Curebase and Vertex have added new legal heads, highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. Bass Berry & Sims Scott B. Shanker Marianne C. Garner Scott B. Shanker has made the move to Bass Berry & Sims as a member after working at Butler Snow and Marianne C. Garner will join as counsel, according to an Aug. 31 announcement, which added that they will operate out of Memphis, Tennessee. Shanker's expertise lies in counseling clients on various...

