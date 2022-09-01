Boy Scouts Clear Path To Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation

By Vince Sullivan (September 1, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge agreed to approve the amended Chapter 11 plan of the Boy Scouts of America on Thursday, after asking for some changes to the proposed order that will confirm the debtor's $2.5 billion settlement plan with sexual abuse survivors. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein ruled on outstanding objections to the updated plan that adjusted some of the legal findings requested by the debtor in the wake of the court's July opinion that said only findings necessary for confirmation would be adopted by the court. Chief among the issues that were still outstanding Thursday was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS