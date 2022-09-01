Sens. Receive Mixed Feedback On Plans For NIL Oversight

By David Steele (September 1, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The commissioners of the five biggest conferences in intercollegiate sports have joined forces to ask two U.S. senators to put name, image and likeness, or NIL, compensation for athletes under federal oversight – the exact opposite of what a leading college athlete advocacy organization has told the same senators. The plea by James J. Phillips of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Brett Yormark of the Big 12, George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of the Southeastern Conference reflects the fear by the most powerful figures in college sports that NIL payments to athletes in...

