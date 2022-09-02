Chamberlain Hrdlicka Brings On Trio From Procopio Cory

By Lynn LaRowe (September 2, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT) -- Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry has bulked up its San Antonio office and the firm's international tax practice with the addition of a shareholder and two associates who joined from Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch LLP. Patrick W. Martin came on board as a shareholder while Anuar Estefan and Luz Villegas-Bañuelos arrived as associates, the firm said Thursday. The team represents an expansion of Chamberlain Hrdlicka's international tax and tax controversy services as well as its continued growth in San Antonio, the firm said in a statement. Martin was with Procopio Cory for 25 years before joining Chamberlain Hrdlicka, he...

