9th Circ. Revives Japanese Adult Entertainment Co.'s IP Suit

By Tiffany Hu (September 1, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has issued a precedential opinion reviving a Japanese adult entertainment company's copyright lawsuit against the owner of a Hong Kong video-hosting website, finding that the lower court had jurisdiction to hear the case. In a 21-page published opinion issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel reversed a Washington federal court's decision that it lacked personal jurisdiction to hear Tokyo-based Will Co. Ltd.'s lawsuit alleging that Ka Yeung Lee and Youhaha Marketing and Promotion Ltd., which operates ThisAV.com, displayed several copyrighted adult videos on its site without permission. Will Co. argued on appeal that the district judge erred in finding that the...

