Insurer Can't Skip Fla. College's $13M Hurricane Damage Suit

By Daniel Tay (September 1, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The insurer for a private Florida college must face the college's lawsuit seeking coverage for $13 million in hurricane-related property damage, a Florida federal court said, rejecting the insurer's arguments that the lawsuit was not properly filed. Church Mutual Insurance Co. SI argued that the Baptist College of Florida's lawsuit should be dismissed because it did provide adequate presuit notice required by Florida law, but the law at issue does not apply because the disputed policy became effective before the law was enacted, the court ruled Wednesday. The court also denied the insurer's request to dismiss the college's claim of bad...

