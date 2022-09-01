UK Top Court To Take On Sky Bad Faith Trademark Case

By Joanne Faulkner (September 1, 2022, 6:29 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court will assess whether Sky Ltd. sought excessively broad trademark protections in bad faith to cover wide-ranging goods and in its long-running dispute with a U.S start-up, according to an appeals list published on Thursday. Britain's highest court has said it will consider arguments from Seattle software company SkyKick Inc. on whether Sky acted in bad faith when it filed to register trademarks. (iStock.com/bpperry) The U.K. Supreme Court has announced that it will consider arguments from Seattle software company SkyKick Inc. on whether Sky acted in bad faith when filing to register trademarks for broad categories of goods and...

