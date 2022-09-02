Supreme Court To Hear Cancelled Flight Compensation Case

By Silvia Martelli (September 2, 2022, 2:15 PM BST) -- The highest court in Britain has said it has agreed to hear a challenge brought by a British Airways subsidiary against a ruling that the carrier has to compensate a couple for canceling their flight from Milan to London because the pilot suddenly fell ill. The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday that it will rule on whether a pilot unexpectedly becoming unwell while off-duty is an "extraordinary circumstance which could not have been avoided, even if all reasonable measures had been taken," according to European Union flight compensation regulations, which have been retained in U.K. law after Brexit. BA CityFlyer, a...

