Top UK Court Won't Hear RT Impartiality Coverage Fight

By Joel Poultney (September 2, 2022, 12:15 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court has said it will not hear RT's challenge to a fine imposed by the country's communications watchdog for breaching media impartiality rules over coverage of the fatal 2018 Salisbury poisoning and other controversial events. Ofcom fined RT in July 2019 for "serious failings" after viewers complained about its coverage of the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, pictured. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The Supreme Court said on Thursday that the Russian broadcaster could not appeal Ofcom's £200,000 ($230,000 at today's rates) fine and ruling in 2018 that found six programs shown by the state-owned company breached broadcasting...

