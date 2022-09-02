Eco Group Challenge To Onshore Oil Well Heads To Top Court

By Joel Poultney (September 2, 2022, 5:30 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court has said it will hear a challenge brought by an environmental campaigner over a council's decision to greenlight the expansion of an oil field without assessing the environmental impact of the ultimate use of the fuel. The U.K.'s Supreme Court said on Thursday it had granted campaigner Sarah Finch, on behalf of Weald Action Group, permission to challenge the decision made by Surrey County Council to expand extraction at a local oil well on behalf of Horse Hill Developments Ltd. Finch claimed it was wrong that the local council had carried out an environmental impact assessment for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS