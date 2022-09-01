Oath Keepers Atty Charged For Role In Capitol Siege

By Cara Bayles (September 1, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A top attorney for the Oath Keepers was arrested Thursday in Texas on allegations she planned and attended the Jan. 6, 2021 siege on the U.S. Capitol, and withheld and destroyed evidence relevant to the ongoing criminal investigation into the riot. Kellye SoRelle, 43, was arrested Thursday morning in Junction, Texas, after an indictment was returned on Wednesday in the District of Columbia. Her arrest warrant was signed by D.C. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather. SoRelle serves as general counsel for the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group accused of being one of the architects of the Capitol riot. Many of the...

