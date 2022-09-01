Mass. Investment Adviser Admits Fraud After Earlier SEC Suit

By Elliot Weld (September 1, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts investment manager who was previously accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of embezzling funds for personal use was criminally charged with fraud Wednesday and pled guilty. Eric D. Lyons of Concord admitted to one count of investment adviser fraud under a plea agreement that calls for him to serve two years of probation, according to filings in federal court. Prosecutors say Lyons managed multiple investment funds, including Synchrony Value Fund LP, from about June 2015 to June 2017. Lyons allegedly coaxed one victim into investing $119,000 with his firm, which over the next three months appreciated into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS