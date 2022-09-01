Preliminary Countervailing Duties Hit Argentine Grape Juice

By Rae Ann Varona (September 1, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Argentine exporters of white grape juice concentrate were likely receiving illegal subsidies from their government, according to the preliminary results of a countervailing duty investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Commerce on Tuesday hit Federacion de Cooperativas Vitivinícolas Argentinas Coop. Ltda. with a subsidy rate of 7.16%, while Cepas Argentinas SA received a subsidy rate of 3.71%. The department determined a 5.54% subsidy rate for all other exporters and producers of the concentrate from Argentina. The investigation was launched at the request of California-based company Delano Growers Grape Products LLC, which in its petition said imports of white grape juice...

