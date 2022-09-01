SEC Evaluates 24-Hour Exchange Amid Nasdaq, NYSE Doubts

By Jessica Corso (September 1, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday called for comments on a proposal to create a 24-hour securities exchange that the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq have already said threatens to run afoul of laws meant to protect investors. The SEC has begun the formal process of determining whether to grant 24X National Exchange LLC's request that it be registered as a national securities exchange. As part of that process, the agency is seeking comments on whether certain novel proposals by the exchange — including a promise to offer overnight trading — are properly designed to prohibit fraud and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS