WTO Panel Halts Canada's Canola Seed Spat With China

By Daniel Ducassi (September 1, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization has suspended its investigation, effective Wednesday, of a dispute between Canada and China over Beijing's restrictions on canola seed imports, after Canada asked the panel probing the conflict to pause its work. Canada sent a letter on Aug. 25 requesting a panel of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body handling the dispute suspend its proceedings, according to a notice Thursday from panel chair Mohammad Saeed. The panel can only be suspended for 12 months before it loses its authority, he noted. China told the panel on Monday it welcomed Canada's request, the notice said. According to Canada, China blocked canola...

