Crypto In 401(k) Plans Highlights Brokerage Window Duties

By Leigh Anne St. Charles and Shaun Rosenthal (September 2, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor issued a stark warning in March that plan sponsors bound by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act should think carefully before offering cryptocurrency as a plan investment option.[1] The warning has sparked renewed focus on precisely what duties are owed by plan fiduciaries when offering investments through third-party brokerage platforms. The application of ERISA's long-standing fiduciary duties to brokerage accounts has been an open question since the DOL issued regulations in 2010 differentiating between investments offered through a brokerage window — or self-directed brokerage account — versus those deemed designated investment alternatives by a plan's fiduciaries.[2]...

