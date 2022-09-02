Insurer Tells 5th Circ. Chemical Co. Not Covered For Fire Loss

By Josh Liberatore (September 2, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Tokio Marine unit urged the Fifth Circuit to uphold its coverage win over an oilfield chemical manufacturer, arguing that the facility where a costly fire took place wasn't a covered location under an environmental policy. Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. said in a Thursday brief that because Flow-Chem Technologies LLC was acquired by Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC before a fire broke out at Flow-Chem's facility in Rayne, Louisiana, that location can't meet the policy's definition of a "scheduled non-owned location." To qualify as a scheduled non-owned location, a given facility had to meet two requirements, one of which was that it...

