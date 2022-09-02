3 Dorsey Litigators Jump To Greenberg Traurig In Dallas

By Lynn LaRowe (September 2, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has strengthened its litigation practice in the Lone Star State with three new Dallas-based shareholders who join the firm from Dorsey & Whitney LLP. The firm announced Thursday that G. Michael Gruber, Christina M. Carroll and Brian E. Mason, who worked together for years at Dorsey & Whitney, had come on board as part of a continued Texas expansion that has seen the addition of more than a half dozen attorneys dating back to last spring. "In strategically growing our office and litigation practice, we are ensuring that our attorneys continue to deliver top-level counsel and value to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS