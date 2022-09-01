CDC Signs Off On Omicron-Specific COVID Booster Shots

By Hailey Konnath (September 1, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday gave its blessing to Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters designed to take on the newer omicron variants of the virus, the final step before the shots can be distributed. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' recommendations for the updated boosters, according to a statement. Notably, the committee greenlighted use of the Pfizer-BioNTech boosters for people 12 and older and Moderna boosters for those 18 and older, the CDC said. The CDC's sign-off was the last hurdle for the updated boosters to clear before distribution,...

